President Chamisa Spells Out Ways Of Ending Load Shedding

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismally failed to solve the power crisis in Zimbabwe.

This was said by CCC led by President Nelson Chamisa.

The prolonged load shedding is grossly affecting business across the country.

Below is CCC’s statement on the power crisis in the country…

ZANU PF has failed to solve the power crisis.

A CCC Government would:

Rehabilitate Hwange Power Stations Build additional hydro-power.stations including at Batoka Gorge Modernize Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure Open up the energy sector to independent power producers Invest in renewable energy including solar, wind & gas

