Another 13yr Old Minor R_aped, Pregnant
1 December 2022
By A Correspondent- A 13 year old girl is three months preg_nant after being rap_ed in Chitungwiza.
Police reported the shock case via their official Twitter handle on Saturday.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of rap_e in which a 13-year-old girl was rap_ed in July 2022 at a workshop in Unit D, Seke Chitungwiza,” police said.
“The girl was medically examined and it was established that she is three months preg_nant.
“The suspect has not been arrested.”
The incident follows a shocking rise in cases of child rap_e resulting in some of them falling preg_nant.
The nation is still shocked over two cases in which two nine-year-old minors were impreg_nated with one of them giving birth two weeks ago.