Ramaphosa Faces Chop

By- An independent panel probing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal has found a case against the South African head of state.

This was so despite Ramaphosa maintaining his innocence.

The section 89 panel of experts said that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.

“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa, reiterating what he said in his submissions to the panel.

His office said it noted the report, which is due to be considered by a sitting of the national assembly on December 6, before it determines the way forward.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was also applying his mind to the report and he would make an announcement in due course.

The section 89 panel findings may cause a headache for Ramaphosa when he appears before the last sitting of the National Council of Provinces to answer oral questions on Thursday afternoon.

A press briefing by Magwenya scheduled to take place on Thursday morning was cancelled following the release of the panel’s findings.

Political parties have in the meantime wasted no time baying for Ramaphosa’s blood, calling for him to step down.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel that conducted a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct over the theft of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

Zungula told TimesLIVE that the party feels “vindicated.”

“We feel vindicated and we hope that on Tuesday the members of parliament will vote to protect the constitution and the country because we can’t have a sitting head of state who has been found by an independent panel of judges that there is prima facie evidence that he has violated the constitution.” Timeove

