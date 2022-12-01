Zim Tops List Of Impoverished Nations

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe is at the summit of a list of impoverished nations, it has emerged.

The majority of Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty as a result of Zanu PF misrule.

According to CCC, the Zimbabwe’s level of poverty is unassailable.

“Zimbabwe is currently at the top of the top ten list of countries hit hardest by food inflation.

The majority of Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty.

Zimbabwe has a poverty rate of more than 80%.

We need new leaders to end this crisis. #RegisterToVoteZw,” CCC said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...