During the GNU sekuru vangu @nelsonchamisa, together with other Ministers, received two vehicles which they later owned at a book value. If he was to be sincere he should actually support us getting these loans because he accepted the same too at some point.— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 2, 2022
