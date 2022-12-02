RESIGNATION: Ramaphosa Postpones Update Statement

Spread the love

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated address to the nation on Thursday evening has been postponed because he’s consulting stakeholders.

“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country.

“That decision cannot be rushed and taken in haste. We apologise for the impression that he was going to address the nation tonight,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The postponement comes amid wide speculation that Ramaphosa was expected to resign amid damning findings made by the section 89 panel of experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.

“The president appreciates the urgency and enormity of this issue and what it means for the country and the stability of government and as a result, he is still processing the report and is also engaging role players and stakeholders across the governing party, alliance and is engaging a broad range of stakeholders,” said Magwenya.

The report found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer on the origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

He said Ramaphosa still needs to indicate to the country what action he intends taking.

On Wednesday, after the report was handed to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Ramaphosa maintained his innocence, saying: “I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.

“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, a special NEC (national executive committee) meeting is expected to be held on Friday at 2pm at Nasrec.-TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...