BREAKING: Norton MP @TembaMliswa detained at Norton Police station after the same ZANU PF youth leaders he reported to 2 @PoliceZimbabwe cops at a provincial hero's funeral last weekend, made counter allegations against him, of assault. MORE FOLLOWS— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 3, 2022
