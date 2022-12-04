Don’t Take Mnangagwa Stinking Cash, Cleric Warns CCC MPs

Tinashe Sambiri|Outspoken cleric Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has challenged CCC MPs to shun the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “stinking” money.

The hard-hitting clergyman man warned the MPs against selling their souls to the devil.

According to Bishop Magaya, Mnangagwa is using the money to divide the citizens movement.

Below is Bishop Magaya’s statement:

It is over simplicity and being greedy on the part of CCC MPs to justify and be part of money looting spree at a time when citizens are looking for a different crop of leadership. Indeed the love of money has caused division. Saddest.

Is this time to receive money and clothing…. Therefore the leprosy of Naaman shall cling to you.(11 Kings 5: 26 – 27). Whilst gifts/loans in themselves are good, know when to receive them.

