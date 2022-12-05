ANC Saves Ramaphosa, Rejects The Phala Phala Report

By James Gwati- The ANC’s National executive committee has dismissed a parliamentary report implicating President Cyril Ramaphosa in misconduct and violating the country’s constitution.

Public Protector of South Africa’s inquiry relates to findings that large sums of foreign currency were hidden at Ramaphosa’s private game farm. He failed to report a robbery at his farm, leading to the money being stolen in February 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. He has said the money stolen was the proceeds of the sale of buffaloes and far less than the millions of dollars alleged when the theft came to light in June.

Ramaphosa briefly attended the meeting of the African National Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) and asked to be excused.

Party leaders and supporters of Ramaphosa clad in the colours of the ANC party attended the meeting Monday.

After the day-long meeting, the NEC announced that Ramaphosa was approaching the Concourt to review the report.

