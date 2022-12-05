Atlas Lions Carry Africa’s Hopes

Spread the love

Four years ago in Russia, all five nations hailing from the continent were eliminated in the group stages, accumulating eight points collectively, but in Qatar there has been a wonderful resurgence in this World Cup of shocks.

Cameroon fell spectacularly short despite shocking five-time champions Brazil in the final act of the group stages.

Morocco contributed seven points alone to the 24 in total in the group stages this time around, featuring in the knockout stages of the World Cup for only a second time, also reaching the round of 16 in 1986, losing 1-0 to Germany that year.

They face Spain on Tuesday in their second ever World Cup meeting to compete for a place in the quarter-finals – in the first, in the 2018 group stages, Morocco twice took the lead before drawing 2-2, with Iago Aspas scoring a last-minute Spain equaliser. – Sky Sports

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...