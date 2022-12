Top Junta Butchered By Angry Residents

Spread the love

By – A retired senior member of the Zimbabwe National Army has been beaten up by angry residents whose houses he was demolishing.

Retired Brigadier General Max John Chinyanganya was thrashed by settlers at a farm accusing him of ordering the destruction of a house belonging to one of the farm settlers.

The General, a former Political Science lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, was also accused of ordering violence.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...