Exposing ZEC Rigging

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Vibrant pressure group and citizens’ initiative Team Pachedu has exposed rigging of elections by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ( ZEC).

Below is Team Pachedu’s statement on anomalies ZEC is failing to address before polls.

“We have discovered thousands of systematically altered IDs between the 2008 and 2022 rolls.

The third digit of the 2008 ID, mainly 9, was removed and a new check letter was generated in the 2022 VR.

This mass-editing of IDs is similar to how Nikuv created fake voters.

ZEC created thousands of fake ages.

For instance, in the 2008 and 2013 rolls, this voter was born in 1977, but in the 2022 roll, ZEC changed to 1997 – 20 years younger.

The current 1997 means that she was already in the 2008 roll at 11 years old, which is unrealistic!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...