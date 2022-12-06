Mbare Choreographer Clashes With Lover, Kills Self

By A Correspondent- A Mbare-based choreographer was found hanging on the washing line pole at his lover’s house on Sunday.

Tatenda Lenso, 31, was reported to have clashed with his lover, only identified as Maria.

Their differences started at a bar along 8th Street in Mbare when Tatenda suspected Maria had been taken to her friend Julie’s house by another man.

Tatenda went to the house and destroyed window panes, demanding that Maria should come out.

Maria’s friend lodged a report of malicious damage to property at Mbare Police Station under RRB 5372938.

“The three of us were drinking alcohol at a bar close to my place,” said Julie.

“One man came to where we were sitting showing an interest in me, since Maria was in the arms of Tatenda.

“When Tatenda went to relieve himself, he returned and found Maria gone.

“He was quick to suspect that she had left with another man to my house.

“I want to believe Maria had retired to bed in my house and Tatenda followed and destroyed window panes demanding that she should come out.

“I went to the police and lodged a report against Tatenda,” said Julie.

When Julie returned from the police station, she met Maria who informed her about the death of Tatenda.

Scores of people gathered along Mushongandebvu Road after learning about Tatenda’s suicide.

They demanded Maria’s head, and police were called to the scene.

Tatenda’s body was removed yesterday and taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for a post-mortem.

However, Tatenda’s relatives dismissed the suicide story and believe that he was murdered.

Tatenda was expected to perform in Germany in April next year.

— HMetro

