Hazard Quits International Football

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has retired from international football at the age of 31.

The Real Madrid forward has announced his retirement just days after his national failed to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Hazard posted on his official Instagram account, saying: “A page turns today. Thank you for your love.

“Thank you for your unparalleled support.

“Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008.”

He continued: “I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”

Hazard made his Belgium debut in 2008 against Luxembourg at the age of 17, and went on to win 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.

He was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing 1-0 to France, and went on to defeat England to finish third.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

