Lustful Man Rapes Relative

By A Correspondent- A 40 year old Chinhoyi man has been jailed 15 years for raping young sister to his brother’s wife out of lust.

Luckson Petros of Village 20, Chikuti, pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared Monday before Regional Magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, who convicted him of the crime following full trial.

The presiding magistrate slapped Petros to 15 years imprisonment, before conditionally suspending three years.

This means he will spend an effective 12 years behind bars.

The State case, led by prosecutor Nyasha Sibesha, was that on April 19 last year at around 6pm, the 29-year-old complainant was walking home alone from White House Shops, Chikuti, situated in Chinhoyi Rural.

Court heard Petros, who was heading towards the same direction, caught up with the complainant and proposed love, to which she declined.

Prosecutors proved Petros grabbed his victim from behind while choking her by the neck, and force-marched her to a nearby bush.

He stripped naked the helpless woman before raping her.

While committing the heinous act, Petros heard voices of approaching persons and fled the scene.

Victim later reported the matter to Murereka Police Station, leading to Petros’ arrest.

