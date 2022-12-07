Quartet Nabbed Over Robbery

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with robbery cases which occurred at Nyamugomba Business Centre and Bantu Mine, Chinhoyi.

A police report seen by Pindula News says the quartet stole gold ore which was recovered following the arrests. Reads the report:

On 04/12/22, Police in Chinhoyi arrested Maxwell Mareka (36), Isaac Masekwa (25), McDavid Masocha (28) and Serina Mashopa (31) in connection with robbery cases which occurred at Nyamugomba Business Centre and Bantu Mine, Nyamugomba Farm. The suspects attacked a shop attendant with a machete before stealing a cellphone and 4 x 750 mls of Two Keys liquor. They went on to attack a mine owner and stole gold ore which they loaded in their get-away Ford Ranger vehicle. The arrest led to the recovery of two machetes and the stolen gold ore.

Since 2019, cases of armed robbers targeting gold mines have been on the rise.

That’s the year the cases of machete-wielding gangs shot up.

Machete-wielding gangs have, however, reduced their operations following the deployment of soldiers and police to arrest the notorious gangs who have been terrorising members of the public.

