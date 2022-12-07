Teenage Boy Kills 7-Year Old Minor While Driving A Bus In Mbare Surburb

A 17-year-old Mbare boy who was driving a bus with one passenger on Monday struck and killed a 7-year-old minor who was playing football with friends along a street in the high density suburb.

Police revealed the tragic incident Tuesday but did not give further details on it.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which an AVM DAF bus, with one passenger on board and being driven by a teenager (17) hit a boy (7) who was playing soccer on the extreme left side of Harare Street near Gwinyai Primary School, Mbare on 05/12/22. The victim died on the spot,” police said via their official social media communication channel.

Meanwhile, police said they were investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown motorist hit a man along Arcturus Road near Manresa turn-off Monday.

The victim sustained head injuries and the body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post mortem.

Police called on anyone with information which may assist in the identification of the victim and arrest of the suspect to report at any nearest Police Station.

