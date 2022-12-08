Extortion Accused CIO Convicted

A Central Intelligence Organisation officer accused of extorting two vehicles from a land developer on the pretext that he would provide personal security services to him was yesterday convicted after a full trial.

Nesbert Chinoputsa was remanded to today for sentencing by Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje.

The court heard that Chinoputsa coerced Brian Michael Jackson to give him a Mazda B2200 truck and a Nissan Bluebird sedan to secure his protection following unusual and suspicious incidents at the complainant’s workplace and residence.

During trial he, however, denied the charge saying the State witnesses’ evidence was unreliable.

But the State led by Shambadzeni Fungura told the court that Chinoputsa instilled fear in Jackson, which resulted in him surrendering the vehicles under duress.

Shenje ruled that the State had proved a prima facie case against the CIO agent.

The court heard that in 2019, Chinoputsa was asked by Jackson to provide personal security services.

Chinoputsa instilled fear in Jackson by telling him that some people wanted to kill him. He told Jackson to surrender a car for security operations that would prevent recurrence of the unusual events.

In October 2020 and out of fear, Jackson y gave Chinoputsa a Madza B2200 truck registration ADF 0841.

A month later, Chinoputsa demanded another car and was given a Nissan Bluebird sedan with no registration plates.

On January 7, 2022, Jackson reported the extortion, leading to recovery of the cars at Chinoputsa’s residence in Kuwadzana Extension.

