We Are The Alternative- CCC

Spread the love

Just finished addressing a press brief as per the democratic tradition.

Our job is to keep the nation informed.

To articulate the Alternative agenda and how we intend to govern different.

The Citizens are the custodian of the Movement and to them we submit our path to power.

We have the task to liberate our country, change the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

To create a society that we can all live together as a people.

A nation state whose economy works for the many not the few!

That is our democracy promise. – Gift Ostallos Siziba

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...