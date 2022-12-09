CCC Alternative To Power Crisis

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says the prolonged load shedding is unacceptable.

Zimbabwe is grappling with a 22-hr load shedding daily.

This, according to CCC, is a sign of Zanu PF failure.

Below is CCC’s statement on the deepening power crisis in Zimbabwe:

ENERGY SOLUTION: CCC believes in building a sustainable environment and prioritising the use of clean energy & this will be achieved through offering various incentives for individuals & businesses to use and invest in renewable energy. Vote for Change, Vote CCC for an interrupted electricity supply.

22 hour load shedding is unacceptable.

A @CCCZimbabwe Govt will:

Modernize our transmission infrastructure

Build more hydro-power stations

Rehabilitate Hwange power stations

Open up the energy sector to independent producers .

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...