Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says the prolonged load shedding is unacceptable.
Zimbabwe is grappling with a 22-hr load shedding daily.
This, according to CCC, is a sign of Zanu PF failure.
Below is CCC’s statement on the deepening power crisis in Zimbabwe:
ENERGY SOLUTION: CCC believes in building a sustainable environment and prioritising the use of clean energy & this will be achieved through offering various incentives for individuals & businesses to use and invest in renewable energy. Vote for Change, Vote CCC for an interrupted electricity supply.
22 hour load shedding is unacceptable.
A @CCCZimbabwe Govt will:
Modernize our transmission infrastructure
Build more hydro-power stations
Rehabilitate Hwange power stations
Open up the energy sector to independent producers .