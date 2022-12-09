Mwonzora Says He Will Punch Above His Weight To Win In 2023 Elections

Opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has claimed the party will shrug off a disappointing show in this year’s by-elections to punch above its weight and win next year’s presidential elections.

MDC will approach the next year’s general elections at an all time low following a phase of factionalism which has torn apart the once formidable opposition.

The party fired blanks in this year’s march by-elections signalling another low in the history of the opposition.

Mwonzora says the forthcoming elective congress will be a precursor to the party’s preparations for next year’s elections

“The party is preparing for the 2023 elections. We have resolved that we are going to contest 210 constituencies. We did learn our lessons as the MDC in the bye-elections that happened on the 26th of March and we have put in place a strategy that will deal with those.

“After we did not do well in the by-elections we went back to the drawing board and we are making those interventions that will make us succeed. We are going to fare much better than most political parties in 2023,” said Douglas Mwonzora.

Since the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the opposition has lost appeals with infighting and court battles for the control of the party reigning supreme.

A similar template of infighting for the leadership of the party is rearing its head as the MDC approaches its elective congress slated for 18 December.

Allegations of intimidation and swaying of votes for party positions have been levelled against Mwonzora.

Mwonzora has been accused of strategically positioning members belonging to his party such as Pauline Mupariwa into influential positions to strengthen his grip on power.

This prompted a filing of an urgent chamber application at the High Court by presidential hopeful Norest Marara alleging unconstitutional practices in the party.

Mwonzora said the disgruntlement of some members stems from a position of losing the nomination battle ruling out underhanded activities.

“There was a court application by Mr Marara but that court application has been dismissed by the courts as being not urgent. We are very happy that Mr Marara took his case to court where people who are not us presided over it.

“No one was stopped from contesting the elections. We do not intimidate people here in the MDC. I made it clear as the MDC president that my position was up for grabs. I am the only opposition leader who dares to do that,” said Mwonzora.

