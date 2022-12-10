Chamisa Slapped By BoltCutter “State House Doesn’t Need Bible Verses”

By Lesley G Dube | CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was on Saturday criticized by one of his followers, Bolton Cutter Majoko when the nation’s most popular politician posted a Bible verse on Saturday morning.

The development comes after the man was criticised for being too religious and not practical.

A recent video of former President Thabo Mbeki reveals that in the 80s, South Africa’s ANC party secretly worked with the govts of Zimbabwe and Zambia and specifically Emmerson Mnangagwa who was state security minister to forcefully destabilise the apartheid regime.

Says Mbeki: “Emmerson Mnangagwa, was Minister of State Security that time and I worked with him. He is now President of Zimbabwe. Under the deal we crafted, Zimbabwe moved a whole battalion to the Limpopo river at the border with South Africa.

“That means the Zimbabwean soldiers would cross our weapons from Zambia to the Limpopo. Our people would then cross from South Africa, without weapons and get them in Zimbabwe. There were a lot of roadblocks then,” said Mbeki.

Mbeki added saying, many ANC cadres travelled to sensitive meetings internationally using fake Zimbabwean documents.

“For instance, if I wanted to travel to some sensitive meeting abroad, I would go as Patrick Zhuwao,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd that included former Zimbabwean a minister Patrick Zhuwao.”

Hints from the video are that:

1. ANC is beholden to Mnangagwa.

2. ANC is part of Mnangagwa

3. Until CCC rises to this level of radicalism the likes of what the ANC was doing with Mnangagwa in the 80s, there is no hope of change.

4. Does CCC have a base in Zambia? No.

Does CCC have an intelligence base in Zambia? No.

Does CCC have its structures working in the Zambian govt? No.

So CCC does not have institutional power, it is only operating from a principle of persuasion. How sustainable is that in a struggle agaunst the world’s most brutal dictatorship?

Chamisa’s only notable response has been nothing beyond what’s religious and on Saturday he posted a Bible verse reference saying:

“… Oh God, You are the giver of life. Your light lets us enjoy life. Psalm 36:9

Blessed Sabbath beloved!”

Bolt Cutter commented saying, “

Man of verses…state house haide tumaverse utu…..”

To this, Chamisa responded saying, “THE STATE WILL ONE DAY BE FULL OF VERSES WHICH WILL EVEN BE ON BILLBOARDS-Bolt Cutter Majoko state ichazara maVerse nemabill boards chaiwo lol. Blessings to you,” said Chamisa

