CCC MP Puts CDF To Good Use

CDF in safe hands: Hon. Matambo J. (MP).

Good day champion residents of Kuwadzana Constituency.

Today we responded to the perennial power crisis currently bedeviling our communities. We successfully installed photo voltaic (solar) 1000 Watts street lights in critical areas notorious with mugging, smash and grab in Tynwald South. The lights were installed in the Sisk Area, the business Centre known as pa Speed as well as other economically strategic areas & high risk areas in Tynwald South. The programe was wholly funded from the CDF purse which shall be equally allocated across all our 3 wards but, shall address each ward’s specific requirements as requested by residents during the CDF Consultative Meetings we held a few months ago.

The street lighting project was made possible with the authorisation from the District Officer and the help from the City of Harare Engineers from the Lighting Department who provided the much required expertise. Residents also assisted with tools & labour which made our work very easy.

We shall be moving to Kuwadzana Phase 3 where we shall address the priority areas they indicated as we wind up with Ward 45.

We shall also move to Ward 44 & ward 38 on dates that shall be announced in due course.

Thank you for your continued support.

Citizens at the Centre always.

Hon. Matambo J. (MP)

Kuwadzana Constituency.

Sunday 11th December 2022.

