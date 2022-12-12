Flies Can’t Make Honey, Never Expect Change From Mr Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF cannot transform lives of Zimbabweans.

This was said by CCC youth leader Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

According to Chuma, the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is unrepentant.

“Never expect change from the new OLD ZANU PF leaders like @edmnangagwa.

Flies don’t make honey no matter how much they buzz.

If you genuinely want change fellow Zimbabweans, it’s time for the real new.

#RegiterToVoteZw & #VoteCCC

NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.

