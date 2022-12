Lee Anne Bernard Confirms Pregnancy

By A Correspondent- Former television personality, Lee-Anne Bernard, is four months’ pregnant.

She will reveal whether the kid is a boy or girl on Christmas Eve at a function in Harare.

“I am four months pregnant and have been concealing it.

“Everyone around me wants to know who the father is,” she said.

Lee-Anne promised to reward friends who will correctly guess the sex of the baby.

