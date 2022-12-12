Police Ignore Gutu Zanu PF Thugs

By-Police in Gutu ignored Zanu PF thugs who bashed CCC supporters at Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu and instead arrested the victims.

The CCC supporters, Tinotenda Makumbe (20) and Jervas Makumbe (45), were allegedly abducted at Mpandawana Growth Point on 22 November 2022. They now face assault charges.

They were assaulted by a group of armed ZANU PF supporters, made to lie in a pool of sewerage and left for dead.

Human Rights lawyer Martin Mureri confirmed the arrest of the two Makumbe siblings saying they will appear at Gutu Magistrates Court on Monday.

Tino and Jervas were attacked two weeks ago when suspected ZANU PF activists unleashed an orgy of violence at Mpandawana Growth Point.

The thugs went around the Growth Point armed with knives, catapults, and stones beating up people with suspected links to opposition political parties.

The Makumbe brothers reported their case at Gutu Police Station on the day that they were assaulted but Police refused to open dockets, reported The Mirror.

Police only gave them a request for a medical examination but they were allegedly turned away at the local hospital after an instruction from ZANU PF not to give them medical help. | The Mirror

