Job Sikhala’s Wife Convicted

By- The Courts have Wednesday convicted CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, for violating road traffic rules.

She was recently arrested while driving to see her husband, who is detained at Chikurubi Maximum security prison.

Reports from the court said that Ellen Sikhala was ordered to pay ZW$30,000 fine.

She was barred from driving class 4 vehicles for 6 months.

More to follow……

