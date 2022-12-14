Makorokoza Die In Fierce Fighting

By-Two illegal gold miners, infamously called Mashurugwi, reportedly fought using dangerous weapons until they killed each other in Zvishavane last week on Monday.

Reports indicate that the fight between Tapfumaneyi Muza (28) of Hwinya Village, Chief Nhema and Gilbert Dendere (29) was so fierce that onlookers at Dombwe Business Centre fled into the bushes to hide.

The onlookers only returned to the scene after the noise died down and were shocked to see the two protagonists lying on the ground side by side, dead.

Muza had been released from prison on bail for attempted murder three days before the fatal fight.

He was represented in his bail application by Abitar Mugari of Pamacheche, Gundu and Dube Legal Practitioners.

According to a police memo seen by The Mirror, on 28 November 2022, at 9 PM at Dombwe Business Centre, Dendere who had a grudge against Muza approached the latter and they started fighting.

Muza allegedly stabbed Dendere with a Columbia knife several times in the chest and in retaliation, Dendere stabbed Muza in the neck and struck him with an axe on the left ear resulting in the deaths of the two.

Police were called to the scene and they collected the bodies.

Muza was previously arrested for stoning a police officer on duty at Dombwe and stabbing him with a knife three times.

Muza then took the cop’s gun which he surrendered to the nearest headman. | The Mirror

