Zimbabweans Roast Mutsvangwa Over “Reckless” Remarks On Power Crisis

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Zimbabweans have slammed Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa for attempting to hide behind the finger after the disgraced politician accused the late former President Robert Mugabe of causing the current power crisis in Zimbabwe.

Mutsvangwa claimed Mugabe and G-40 caused the shortage of electricity in Zimbabwe.

This angered Zimbabweans who lashed out at Mutsvangwa for viewing citizens as mere preschoolers.

Below are responses to Mutsvangwa’s utterances:

Luckmore Tichivangani:

Was it a Mugabe responsibility or a zanunpf government responsibility?

Collins CH:

In other words he is blaming Mugabe’s corpse for electricity shortage .

Christwish Majojo:

This shows how empty the regime is? Vainge vasipo here Mugabe paiurawa nyika?

Shawn Mahere :

But they both destroyed Zimbabwe. Mutsvangwa is a madman

Munashe Boka:

Basa kungopfeka mazicoat kupfekera kunovhura chibhorani chaicho vanhu vakuru kuomberera chibhorani #voteforchange 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...