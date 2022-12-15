ZimEye
THEY FEAR US EVEN WHEN WE ARE JUST PLANTING TREES… Zpf banned our tree planting program. Because we are so passionate about the Green Zimbabwe agenda, we then challenged the decision in courts. Our application on urgent basis has been turned down by the court. #fakapressure pic.twitter.com/ADGROBnX8Y— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 15, 2022
