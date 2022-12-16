ZimEye
Im excited about the next few months. I won’t be out worked and out paced. Looking forward to touring the country and setting off a flame of hope and action. Best Year Yet! Prosperity, Justice and Modernization #RegisterToVoteZW #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/y7yhOgwJ5p— Robert Chapman (@DrivenChapman) December 16, 2022
Im excited about the next few months. I won’t be out worked and out paced. Looking forward to touring the country and setting off a flame of hope and action. Best Year Yet! Prosperity, Justice and Modernization #RegisterToVoteZW #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/y7yhOgwJ5p