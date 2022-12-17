FIFA To New Football Tournament

FIFA will launch a 32-team Club World Cup tournament that is set to start in 2025.

The global football body’s president Gianni Infantino revealed details of the new tournament at a press conference in Qatar ahead of this weekend’s 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina.

“The men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025, the location still needs to be discussed and decided but a 32-team tournament will go ahead,” Infantino told reporters.

“It will be a Club World Cup of 32 teams, every four years, and the first edition will be summer of 2025. They will be the best teams in the world invited to participate.”

The proposed tournament was scheduled to happen a few years ago but failed to launch in China due to the pandemic.

Infantino added that there will also be a similar setup for a Women’s Club World Cup.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

