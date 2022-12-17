Mnangagwa Admits Failure

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that his Zanu PF government has failed the people of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa confessed while officially opening the first phase of the US$7.4 million Madokero Mall and Sanganai Gated Complex units in Harare West.

NewsDay quotes him as saying:

This is what we should have begun doing 40 years ago, but we were all sleeping, but the fund was there.

The PSC Pension Fund is not new, but what is new is what they are doing now. The pension fund invested in a hotel in Victoria Falls and is also working on a mini hydro-electricity plant in Masvingo expected to add five megawatts to the national grid.

All these resources are domestic resources and not from anywhere, we build our own country with our own resources and not from anywhere.

The projects are being funded under the Public Service Commission Pension Fund.

The event was attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and service chiefs.

Phase one of the Sanganai Gated Complex has 150 housing units, which have already been occupied, while phase two, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023 will deliver 200 more units.

This comes as Zimbabwe is experiencing a deepening economic crisis characterised by a huge infrastructure deficit, power shortages and inflation.

Government critics attribute the rot to rampant corruption by political elites.

