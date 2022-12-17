Woman Pours Hot Cooking Oil On Own Mum

A 23-year-old woman, Vanessa Nyakabawu, appeared in court on Thursday facing allegations of scalding another woman and her baby with cooking oil, leaving them hospitalised with serious injuries.

She allegedly poured the cooking oil on Shyleen Masai and her baby Pauline.

The two are now admitted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, according to the State.

Nyakabawu, who resided in Epworth, disappeared from her place of residence after the alleged act in a bid to evade arrest.

She went to reside in Highfield, Harare, and was only arrested after a couple of days at Machipisa Shopping Centre. She was then taken to court charged with attempted murder, and was not asked to plead to the charges.

Nyakabawu was remanded in custody to December 29 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. -state media

