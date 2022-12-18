MDC-T Congress Dismissed As ‘Sham’

The MDC-T provincial chairpersons have nullified the party’s 5th national congress which was slated for this Sunday (today).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, MDC-T Mashonaland East chairperson Gift Konjana flanked by Masvingo chairperson John Nyika said Mwonzora abrogated the constitution on candidate selection hence today’s congress is null and void.

“On behalf of all the provincial chairpersons, after robust consultation with the provincials, districts, wards and branches leaders, wehereby make this statement on candidate nomination process.

” We condemn the marginalisation of provinces, districts, wards and branches in nominating candidates when it has always preserve of these to select congress candidates,” bemoaned Konjana.

He went on to describe the move as ‘scandalous and authoritarian’.”It is scandalous, authoritarian and a gross violation of the party’s constitution for the national council to usurp such a critical element of our democratic dispensation ” Any nomination process outside this democratic norm ultra vies the constitution and therefore it is null and void,” he added.

Due to this sham, the Mash East MDC-T chairperson says it will lead to Zimbabweans to lose faith in the opposition.

“It is inconceivable to expect Zimbabweans to entrust their hopes and aspirations in a party that breaks its own set of rules,” charged the opposition party leader.

The two chairpersons said some of their peers chickened out to attend the press conference following incessant intimidation.

They say what is happening is akin to what was done at the 2019 Gweru Congress by Nelson Chamisa which they stood against together with the party president Douglas Mwonzora.

This latest move by the provincial chairpersons adds to the already disgruntlement of the party’s top brass including vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri who have voiced concern on the nomination process.Earlier on, a court bid by an executive member, Norest Marara, to stop the congress was unsuccessful.

