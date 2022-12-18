Mnangagwa Presides Over Ordination Of Bishop Zvobgo

Principal Consecrator, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Overseer of the Zion Christian Church and also Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), accompanied by Co-Consecrator Reverend Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe, Founder and Overseer of the African Revival – The Worldwide Family of God Church and also Chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), preside over the ordination of Professor Reverend Rungano Jonas Zvobgo who has been installed as Bishop of the African Reformed Church “Chibarigwe”.

The African Reformed Church was founded in 1953 by the late Bishop Jonasi Mudadirwa Zvobgo, father to Professor Reverend Rungano Jonas Zvobgo.

The African Reformed Church is a breakaway from the Dutch Reformed Church after misunderstandings between the late founder Bishop Zvobgo and founding missionaries of the Dutch Reformed Church.

The late Bishop Zvobgo, under his African Reformed Church, in 1956 founded Shonganiso Mission, which has a clinic and school that offers both primary and secondary education.- ZBC

