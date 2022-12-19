ZimEye
Accused "rapist," Ronnie Ngwenya has been granted 100,000 RTGS bail by the High Court. The club manager was arrested for allegedly raping a 13 year old at his Waterfalls home. Ngwenya had initially been remanded in custody till the 9th of Jan. pic.twitter.com/DHgKay1YoL— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 19, 2022
