Tagwirei Dumps Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By-Sakunda Holdings says it is not bankrolling the planned Unity Cup match between Highlanders and Dynamos scheduled for 22 December.

Zanu PF uses this event to pretend there is unity between the Ndebele and the Shona, which is not true.

Both sponsored by the KudaTagwirei’s energy firm, Dynamos and Highlanders are set to clash at Babourfields Stadium as Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day on Thursday.

Tagwirei is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s frontman, whom he use to manage his businesses. Mnangagwa also uses him to bankroll Zanu PF campaign programmes.

Reports had suggested that Sakunda was sponsoring the match, but the company has distanced itself from the claims.

A Sakunda official who declined to be named told Soccer24 that the company “never” said they will sponsor the match. Said the official:

We are not sponsoring that game, we never said we would. The claim that we are sponsoring it is just an agenda to entice us into doing so.

Meanwhile, both Dynamos and Highlanders are reportedly training in preparation for the match. | Soccer24

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...