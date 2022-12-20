DJ Levels, Shashl Back Together

Songbird Shashl yesterday released a single titled Be, which was produced by her former lover, Levels.

The love song has left many wondering what’s going on following the two former lovebirds’ “public fallout” which resulted in Shashl quitting the relationship.

Shashl also pressed rape and physical violence charges against Levels, but later said she would withdraw the rape charge if he publicly apologised.

Going by the message in the song, the two appear to be still in love.

As if to confirm that the two are still an item, Shashl responded with a heart emoji to the responses to her new video.

