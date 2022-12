Mnangagwa Seizes Pulpit In Masvingo

President Mnangagwa has urged churches to continue praying for and preaching peace and unity in Zimbabwe and reject violence during and after the 2023 harmonised elections.

He added that the Second Republic will continue working with churches in nation building and development.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo

Hakuna nyika inobudirira kuine mhirizhonga

Hakuna nyika inobudirira muchirwisana

ZBC News

