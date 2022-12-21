ZRP Cop Terrorises Female Neighbour

A woman from Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb has been subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse at the hands of a police officer who constantly insults her while accusing her of having caused his wife to desert him.

Melody Chinyepera said she started to have issues with Mlondolozi Msiza after he separated with his wife Knowledge Maphosa.

This was after he made sensational accusations that he caught her having s_əx with her lover on their matrimonial bed.

After the incident Msiza started insulting his wife and whenever an argument ensued he would bash her.

On one occasion Maphosa rushed to a police station to evade being beaten up by Msiza.

Later on during that day Msiza reportedly threatened to kill Maphosa and then commit suicide.

As a result of that Maphosa applied for a protection order against Msiza accusing him of verbally and physically abusing her.

The presiding magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja granted Maphosa a protection order.

A seemingly unrepentant Msiza is now at it again as he is being accused by his neighbour of insulting her.

According to Chinyepera Msiza also threatens to kill her for allegedly influencing his wife to desert him.

Chinyepera said she is now living in fear because whenever Msiza is from a booze he verbally abuses her and calls her all sorts of names.

This was heard when Chinyepera applied for a peace order against Msiza at the Western Commonage Court.

In her affidavit she said: “I am applying for a peace order against Mlondolozi Msiza. Whenever he is from a beer drink he insults me and threatens to assault and kill me.

“He is always swearing at me saying that I would die. As a result of that I’m now living in fear.”

Msiza did not attend the court session to defend himself leading presiding magistrate Lenear Khumalo to grant the peace order in favour of Chinyepera.

Msiza was barred from verbally and physically abusing his neighbour and threatening to kill her.

— BMetro

