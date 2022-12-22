Passengers Welcome Gvt Move

By A Correspondent- The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has welcomed government move to allow commuter omnibus operators back on the road urging transport operators to adhere to road rules and regulations.

Said PAZ President Tafadzwa Goliati.

The move by government to allow commuter omnibuses back on the roads is welcome.

However, we call upon transport operators and their employees to exercise their operations in accordance to road rules and regulations.

We also advise them to exist within transport associations that are well regulated and these associations can take a leaf from Bulawayo and Harare City should also use this practical, effective and efficient blueprint.

Moving forward, these passenger service vehicles must have passenger liability cover, certificate of fitness, route authority ,rank disk and permits from the Ministry of Transport.

They must respect law enforcement agents and must comply with the law, they must appreciate that these are not the enemy.

As Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, we are going to work with all government and local authority bodies and insurance to ensure that there is compliance, whilst ensuring that errant kombis are brought to book.

We thank all key stakeholders, including the ZRP, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Ministries of Transport, Local Government and Public Works, and Health and Child Welfare and ZIPTO for their efforts and assistance towards sustaining passengers rights and safety.

PAZ INFO DESK

