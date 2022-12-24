Houses Catch Fire In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion

By The Citizen- Several people have died in a massive explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Saturday morning after a gas truck reportedly was involved in an accident.

The explosion happened on Hospital Road, a few metres from OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The truck is reported to belong to LP Gas.

The OR Tambo Hospital is on fire, with patients scrambling to safety.

Three or four cars are also said to have been involved in the accident.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the tanker drove into a low-lying bridge.

Videos and photos shared on social media show bodies lying on the ground and severely burnt people trying to get medical help.

-The Citizen

