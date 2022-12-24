VP Chiwenga Takes Over Country

ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone on leave, leaving his deputy Constantino Chiwenga in charge of the nation.

The vacation started on Thursday and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will be the Acting President until the end of the President’s rest which is scheduled to run until the end of January.

The Presidency confirmed the development saying: “His Excellency the President has started his leave which runs on until the end of January,” said the Presidential spokesperson and Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba.

“He has no intention of leaving the country during the duration of his leave. Vice President Chiwenga is the Acting President for the duration of His Excellency’s leave.”

The President takes leave of duty after an eventful year in which he led from the front in the implementation of several Government programmes meant to improve people’s lives.

On the economic front, the President commissioned several projects which are expected to drive and anchor the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

In mining, the President presided over the opening of several mines as well as commissioning expansion projects for some existing mines.

In agriculture, he continued his push for climate proofed agriculture, mechanisation of farmers as well as championing rural industrialisation.

Government continued to push for the improvement of the tourism the sector in its quest to achieve a US$5 billion economy.

In the health sector, government continued improvement of health services in the country’s quest to achieve universal health coverage.

These programmes are a key facet of envisaged rapid economic growth to an upper middle-income economy by 2030. -state media

