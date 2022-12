Bus Accident At Save Bridge

Spread the love

A Changu Logistics bus engine failed as it climbed the steep slope at Save River Bridge. The driver lost control of the bus as it descended back into the river in reverse.

4 people were critically injured after they jumped through emergency windows, writes @NicksonMpofu

A Changu Logistics bus engine failed as it climbed the steep slope at Save River Bridge. The driver lost control of the bus as it descended back into the river in reverse.



4 people were critically injured after they jumped through emergency windows, writes @NicksonMpofu pic.twitter.com/J6Ah8V5piG — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 26, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...