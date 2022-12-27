Chiwenga Opens Up On Tongogara’s Assassination

Spread the love

By- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has opened up on the assassination of national hero and Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (ZANLA) commander Josiah Magama Tongogara.

Tongogara died in a suspicious accident on the eve of independence.

Chiwenga opened up while addressing relatives, friends, colleagues and senior Government officials who had converged at the National Heroes Acre to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of Tongogara’s death. Said Chiwenga:

To be where we are today it is because of that intelligent and brilliant commander, he foresaw things that we did not see ourselves at that time, that yes we are fighting but one day we will be free.

He was very aware that he would not see the new Zimbabwe, that he would not see independent Zimbabwe.

He would always say well let us fight, the day l go is the day you are going to be free.

We don’t know why, because he had a prophetic mind. It was unfortunate that he died on that fateful day.

Tongogara was born on 4 February 1938 in Shurugwi and died on Boxing Day in 1979 in a vehicle accident in Mozambique, soon after the signing of the Lancaster House Agreement. | The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...