Gweru Breaks Condom Usage Record

By-Gweru district has recorded a high number of condom distribution, the National Aids Council has announced.

NAC said Gweru District received over 600 000 condoms for both females and males from January to date.

Three hundred eighty-eight thousand thirty condoms were distributed during the same period in 2021.

Petros Mazengwa, who is Gweru District HIV and Aids co-ordinator at the National Aids Council (NAC) told the Chronicle that this is mainly attributed to the role played by Condom Champions (CC) who are supporting the distribution of condoms. Said Mazengwa:

Gweru district has recorded a surge in condom use after over 600 000 condoms both female and male were distributed from January to date. Condoms distributed are 581 709 males and 24 716 females.

He said the CC volunteers are based in the wards and are involved in condom distribution, monitoring and information dissemination on “combination HIV prevention”. Said Mazengwa:

The district currently has 19 Condom Champions covering all wards. The Condom Champions also support other combination prevention programs by way of creating demand for services like HIV testing services (HTS), voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC), prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT), cancer screening and others.

He said condoms are usually distributed at hotspots like beer outlets, clubs and other public drinking facilities as well as at universities and colleges.

When used correctly and consistently, condoms are a reliable method of preventing pregnancy and protecting both partners from sexually transmitted infections (STIs). | Chronicle

