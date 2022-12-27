Mwonzora Says He Is Better Than Chamisa, Mnangagwa

By-The leader of the MDC, Douglas Mwonzora, said that he would rule Zimbabwe better than it is in the hands of Zanu PF.

He also said he was prepared to perform more than any other party if elected in the next year’s election.

In his Christmas Day message, Mwonzora, who is yet to contest in any election since taking over leadership of MDC from Thokozani Khupe at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said:

I know that there are many of us who are stressed regarding what to spend on Christmas because the money and resources are not there.

Please take heart in the fact that the new government led by the MDC is coming.

It is a social-democratic government that is going to bring prosperity and end the suffering of Zimbabweans, and peace for the people of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a high rate of inflation, exchange rate volatility, the erosion of salaries for those with jobs and a high rate of unemployment.

Mwonzora was recently elected uncontested to represent the MDC at next year’s elections.

He will likely face CCC president Nelson Chamisa and ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the race for the highest political office in the land. | NewZimbabwe.com

