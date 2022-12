President Chamisa Extends Goodwill Gesture To Gogo Tsvangirai

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Buhera President Nelson Chamisa dispatched a delegation led by Mufakose MP Hon Susan Matsunga to deliver christmas goodies for Gogo Tsvangirai in Humanikwa village.

You know fellow Citizens that it’s a season.l or giving and we remember those whom we have travelled this journey with.

Merry Christmas from us to you with love and solidarity always!

