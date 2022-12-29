Madzibaba Enock Kidnapping and Assault Case :Police Accused of ‘Sleeping on Duty’

Spread the love

By Own Correspondent There is growing displeasure on the handling of the kidnapping and assault case of popular Budiriro apostolic church leader Madzibaba Enock by bogus CIOs.

Born Hebert Thabo Senda, the Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Yenyenyedzi Nomwe leader was kidnapped and assaulted by 3 bogus Central Intelligence Officers(CIOs) for allegedly trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The three Mark Jack (36), Munyaradzi Mupazviripo (49) and Reward Baradze (26) have since appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing kidnapping and impersonation charges.

While they remain in custody, allegations are that those who instructed them to commit the crime are on the loose despite them being wanted in connection to the case.

Sources who spoke to this publication, say the trio of Taurai Munyika, Clifford Chimusoro and Muchineripi Utete are being spotted daily at Budiriro 4 Shopping Centre.

The investigating officer, one detective Chafa from Law and Order is being accused of sleeping on duty as he is failing to net in the wanted trio.

“Information and investigations gathered pin Taurai Manyika, Clifford Chimusoro and Muchineripi Utete for having clearly ordered the bogus CIOs who beat up Madzibaba badly on false allegation of toppling the President.

” The 3 are always seen patronising at Budiriro 4 shops but the IO, Chafa from Law and Order is saying they are not around. Clearly, he is sleeping on duty,” said a source close to the development.

Efforts to get a comment from the Investigating Officer hit a snag.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...